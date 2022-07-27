Police partnering with community for National Night Out visits Aug. 2

The Edmonds Police Department will join the community in celebrating National Night Out Against Crime with neighborhood events on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5-9 p.m.

According to EPD Community Engagement Coordinator Tabatha Shoemake, seven neighborhoods across the city so far have registered to have public safety officials visit their neighborhoods on Aug. 2. They are:

600 block Glen Street

200 block 7th Avenue North

Seaview Park

23000 block 107th Place West

22000 block 99th Place West

20300 block 92nd Avenue West

7300 block 179th Street Southwest

Others interested in registering their neighborhoods can email Shoemake at Tabatha.Shoemake@edmondswa.gov.