Police partnering with community for National Night Out visits Aug. 2

The Edmonds Police Department will join the community in celebrating National Night Out Against Crime with neighborhood events on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5-9 p.m.
According to EPD Community Engagement Coordinator Tabatha Shoemake, seven neighborhoods across the city so far have registered to have public safety officials visit their neighborhoods on Aug. 2. They are:
- 600 block Glen Street
- 200 block 7th Avenue North
- Seaview Park
- 23000 block 107th Place West
- 22000 block 99th Place West
- 20300 block 92nd Avenue West
- 7300 block 179th Street Southwest
Others interested in registering their neighborhoods can email Shoemake at Tabatha.Shoemake@edmondswa.gov.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.