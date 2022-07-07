Port of Edmonds offering public walking tour July 11

Port of Edmonds Commissioners David Preston and Angela Harris will be offering a tour Monday, July 11 to anyone interested in learning more about the Port of Edmonds. This 45-minute walking tour, starting at 2 p.m., will provide insight into the port’s facility and operations, the port said in a news release announcing the tour.

In addition to managing the marina and various commercial properties, the port’s purpose is to provide the communities of Edmonds and Woodway with public access, economic development opportunities and environmental stewardship.

Tour stops include the guest moorage at the marina, and a visit to the future home of the new Port of Edmonds administration and maintenance building.

Registration not required. Meet at 336 Admiral Way if you would like to join.