Public notice: Special Port of Edmonds Commission meeting, groundbreaking ceremony

PUBLIC NOTICE

SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE

PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting on Monday July 11, 2022 at 3:30 pm. This will be an in-person meeting and will held in our Commission Room and then we will have our groundbreaking ceremony at the new Administration and Maintenance Building site.

The public is invited to attend.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds