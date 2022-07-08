Puget Sound Regional Council inviting comments on funding for new regional transportation projects

The Puget Sound Regional Council is encouraging people to comment on seven projects new to the Regional Transportation Improvement Program. The Community Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and City of Seattle projects are recommended to receive a total of $23,766,866 in PSRC funds.

PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. PSRC is composed of over 100 entities, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and Tribal governments within the region.

The public comment period will run from now through July 28, 2022. PSRC’s Executive Board is scheduled to approve these projects on July 28.

The Community Transit recommendation is for three projects to receive:

$2,994,613 for the Swift BRT Gold Line, a new bus rapid transit line traveling between Everett Station and Smokey Point Transit Center in Arlington.

$9,596,698 to extend the Swift BRT Green Line from Canyon Park to downtown Bothell and the UW-Bothell/Cascadia College Campus.

$3,912,082 to rehabilitate and remodel the existing Ride Store at the Lynnwood Transit Center to accommodate increased customer traffic expected in 2024.

King County Metro is recommended to receive $2,449,000 to make transit speed and reliability improvements along Metro Route 36.

Kitsap Transit is recommended to receive $2,337,531 to develop the West Bremerton Transit Center, including a hydrogen fueling facility and park and ride.

Pierce Transit is recommended to receive $1,762,927 to purchase shuttle vehicles to support the agency’s complementary ADA paratransit service.

The City of Seattle is recommended to receive $3,051,546 to improve capacity, passenger flows and accessibility at the Seattle Center Monorail Station.

The funding is available due to the annual adjustment of Federal Transit Administration funds, which are awarded to the region’s transit agencies based on services provided to the region. More information and background on that process may be found in PSRC’s Transportation Policy Board July meeting agenda packet at: engage.psrc.org/watch-meetings.

How to make a comment:

Mail: Puget Sound Regional Council

ATTN: Sarah Gutschow

1011 Western Avenue, Suite 500

Seattle, Washington 98104-1035

Email: sgutschow@psrc.org