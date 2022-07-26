Reader view: Have a parade on Olympic View Drive

Want to have your own parade? It’s easy! All you need to do it turn north onto Olympic View Drive from the bottom of 196th Street Southwest and keep to the speed limit. By the time you reach the top of Cherry Street, you’re almost guaranteed to have a line of cars behind you. If you’re lucky, one of them may even pass you, despite the double yellow line and the 25 mph speed limit!

On a walk today, I saw cars as fast as 37 mph, judged by the “Your Speed” sign at OVD and Cherry. A few laggards were doing only 30, though a few were actually obeying the law – those were the ones with the parades. I’ve seen cars doing 40 and over. Especially pickups, for some reason.

The curves north of Wharf Street, and the hidden driveways, make for exciting driving: You never know when someone may pull out from their driveway, and those of us with those drives thrive on dicing with death as we pull out, unable to see you coming because of the curve.

So for exciting driving, or your own parade – try OVD!

Or do we need traffic calming roundabouts or speed bumps or traffic cameras hooked up to the “Your Speed” sign? Or maybe some serious traffic patrols? From what I see and hear daily, we could finance the city on the fines.

— By Nathaniel Brown

Nathaniel Brown lives in Edmonds