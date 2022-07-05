Reminder: Firdale ‘Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets’ roundtable discussion at Hickman Park July 7

The third of six neighborhood roundtable discussions for the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project is taking place for the Firdale neighborhood Thursday, July 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Hickman Park, located at 23700 104th St. S.W.

The public is welcome to attend a roundtable discussion in any neighborhood, the city said, although it encourages participation in the neighborhood event most associated with where people live or work. The city has already held events in Five Corners and Downtown/Bowl neighborhoods. Westgate is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Trike Stop. Details for Highway 99/Ballinger and Perrinville/Seaview will be announced soon.

These discussions follow the virtual kickoff meeting held May 23, where approximately 70 community members participated in the kick-off workshop. That event included instant survey questions and six breakout groups. You can view the recording of the presentation here.

“At these in-person events, residents will have the opportunity to talk specifically about public space opportunities in their neighborhoods, to share their thoughts on how right-of-way space could be adapted to support community cohesion and economic development,” the city said in a press release. Some activation ideas to consider include temporary art installations, neighborhood street festivals, outdoor movies, and more.

For more information about the project and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.edmondswa.gov/redefining-streets-and-public-spaces.