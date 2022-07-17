Reminder: I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

Several overnight lane ramp closures are scheduled for State Route 104 and Interstate 5 this week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead for the following closures:

Monday, July 18-Thursday, July 21:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through the morning of Thursday, July 21.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. through the morning of Thursday, July 21.

Monday, July 18-Friday, July 22:

The eastbound and westbound SR 520 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday, July 18 through the morning of Friday, July 22.

The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the morning of Friday, July 22.