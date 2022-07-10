Repealing Edmonds’ safe gun storage law among items on council committee agendas for July 12

Included in the Tuesday, July 12 agendas for discussion by the Edmonds City Council’s three committee is repealing the city’s much-contested gun storage and unauthorized use ordinance, which was invalidated in the courts.

Proposed by then-City Council President Mike Nelson in July 2018, Ordinance 4120 was subsequently enacted by a 5-to-1 vote of the council. Passage of the ordinance set the stage for a flurry of legal actions, rulings and appeals pitting gun rights advocates against the city. Opponents maintained that the ordinance was illegal, in that it violated the Washington State Preemption Statute (RCW 9.41.290), which gives the state exclusive authority over firearms regulations statewide.

In a unanimous decision in April 2022, the Washington State Supreme Court denied the city’s petition to overrule last year’s Appeals Court decision that effectively invalidated the ordinance.

A proposal to repeal the ordinance is before the council’s Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Committee meetings are work sessions for councilmembers and staff, with no public comment taken.

The full agendas for all three committee meetings are as follows:

Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee

4:30 p.m.

1. Administrative services job descriptions

2. New Public records associate position

3. Public records specialist position request

4. Police cadet position

5. Public information officer job description revision

6. Repeal of safe gun storage and related laws after Washington Supreme Court’s field preemption ruling

Finance Committee

5:30 p.m.

1. Position conversions to 1.0 FTE for domestic violence coordinator and parking enforcement positions

2. Business Improvement District – collections update

3. 2020 audit follow-up actions

4. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) update

5. May 2022 monthly financial report

Parks and Public Works Committee

7:30 p.m.

1. Oktoberfest event agreement

2. City of Lynnwood/Meadowdale Park interlocal agreement 2022 expenditure request for Meadowdale Playfield playground

3. Parks, recreation, cultural arts and human services department – Q2 report

