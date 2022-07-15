Ryan Camden leaving Sno-King Youth Club

After five years with Sno-King Youth Club (SKYC) and the FC Edmonds soccer program, Ryan Camden has accepted a position with the Washington Premier League.

“SKYC is where my passion for soccer began, and I wish SKYC and FC Edmonds the very best,” Camden said. “Thank you to all the coaches for being role models to our young athletes. Teaching soccer skills/tactics of the game is important, but the life skills and friendships created at SKYC and FC Edmonds is what our athletes will remember for a lifetime. There is no better way to teach those life lessons than in a sport we love.”