Scene in Edmonds: Advanced diving rescue class includes Keb the rescue dog

Keb, semifinalist for the American Humane Hero Dog award, made an appearance at the Edmonds Underwater Park Saturday, during an advanced rescue training for divers.

Keb’s handler, Suzanne Elshult, noted the underwater park is a popular dive destination for both local divers and divers from afar that want to brave cold water. Saturday’s training was part of a five-day course for divers certified in open water, and was taught by Underwater Sports’ Scott Welton.

“The training Saturday morning was scenario-based and the public got to witness an event involving a semi-panicked exhausted diver fighting the currents in the water outside the jetty needing help to make it to the beach,” Elshult said. The reporting party, who was on scene with Keb, “played the role of a concerned wife and created a challenging situation for divers when she fell over some driftwood and broke her ankle and became very emotional,” she explained. “It all ended well and divers left with some great takeaways to execute on at Sunday’s scenarios.”

You can learn more about Keb’s long history as a search and rescue dog and cast a vote for her here.