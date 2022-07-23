Scene in Edmonds: Beach jellyfish

Posted: July 23, 2022
Photographer Sharon O’Brien found this hacellophora camtschatica (commonly known as the fried-egg jellyfish or egg-yolk jellyfish), — measuring about 2 feet in diameter — nesting in the sand at low tide next to the Edmonds Fishing Pier early Saturday.

