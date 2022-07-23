Scene in Edmonds: Beach jellyfish Posted: July 23, 2022 20 Photographer Sharon O’Brien found this hacellophora camtschatica (commonly known as the fried-egg jellyfish or egg-yolk jellyfish), — measuring about 2 feet in diameter — nesting in the sand at low tide next to the Edmonds Fishing Pier early Saturday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.