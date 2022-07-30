Scene in Edmonds: Beating the heat at the waterfront center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is one of Snohomish County’s designated cooling centers, and people flocked to the facility Thursday to beat the heat, said President and CEO Daniel Johnson.

Among the offerings on Thursday: cold bottled water; a free class on how to make the most of your smart phone, taught by Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Jack Rice; and intergenerational trivia, which drew more than 60 people.

— Photos courtesy Edmonds Waterfront Center