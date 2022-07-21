Scene in Edmonds: Birds and fish Posted: July 21, 2022 25 Sparrows seen by the boardwalk at the Edmonds Marsh. A great blue heron fishing by the walkway to the Edmonds Fishing Pier. A lucky fisherman caught this salmon off the fishing pier. — Photos taken Thursday by Michael P. Lowell
