Scene in Edmonds: Birds at work Posted: July 25, 2022 42 Photographer Ken Pickle spotted this fledged Cooper’s Hawk in Pineridge Park practicing its flying by going to and from nearby trees. Amale pileated feeding his recently fledged daughter, in Pickle’s yard.
