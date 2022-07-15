Scene in Edmonds: Bounty of flowers

4 hours ago 30
Photographer Karen Rich-Motis captured the arbor in front of Bountiful Home in downtown Edmonds.

One Reply to “Scene in Edmonds: Bounty of flowers”

  1. Best gift shop, home decor and nursery in Edmonds! Todd, the owner, has an amazing eye and wonderful taste.

    x
    Ignored

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME