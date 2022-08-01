Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans

Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
