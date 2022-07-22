Scene in Edmonds: Bubbles and music at Thursday Art Walk Posted: July 21, 2022 25 The Seattle Bubble Man makes a splash on the Edmonds Historical Museum Plaza. Sidekickers provided some vocal jazz at Graphite. — Photos by Larry Vogel
