Scene in Edmonds: Building sand castles

Contestants braved warmer-than-usual temperatures Tuesday to participate in the annual sand-sculpting contest at Edmonds’ Marina Beach, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Chamber Foundation’s Lillyann Hendershot noted the turnout was lighter than normal due to the heat, and there were no day camp/organization entries this year.

Awards were presented for the best sculptures for adults (age 15-plus), families (all ages) and children (up to age 14).

— Photos by Lillyann Hendershot, Edmonds Chamber Foundation