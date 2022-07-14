Scene in Edmonds: Sea creatures at low tide

The -4 low tide in Edmonds on Thursday, July 14 exposed lots of marine life and brought many residents to the waterfront to search through the tide pools, seaweed and eel grass in search of sea creatures.
— Photos by Doug Parrott
