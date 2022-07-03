Scene in Edmonds: Doe, a deer

Michael Hrankowski was working in his Seaview neighborhood garden Saturday when he observed this doe walking north on 84th Avenue West. “She sauntered to the end of the street before turning back and heading east on 186th toward Seaview Park,” Hrankowski said.
