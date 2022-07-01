Scene in Edmonds: Early morning clouds

Photographer Sherman Page shared this photo, taken at 3:40 a.m. Friday, showing noctilucent clouds over Edmonds. According to Wikipedia, noctilucent — or night shining — clouds, are tenuous cloud-like phenomena in the upper atmosphere. They consist of ice crystals and are only visible during astronomical twilight. They are most often observed during the summer months from latitudes between around 50° and 70°. Too faint to be seen in daylight, they are visible only when the observer and the lower layers of the atmosphere are in Earth’s shadow, but while these very high clouds are still in sunlight.