Scene in Edmonds: Exhaust-ing

1 hour ago 50
Robert Mazelow observed this cargo ship spewing exhaust as it traveled past Edmonds toward Admiralty Inlet Thursday morning. “Obviously they need an engine overhaul,” he observed.

One Reply to “Scene in Edmonds: Exhaust-ing”

  1. That looks more like a container fire. No stacks located at that part of the ship. All stacks are at the rear of the ship.

