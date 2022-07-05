Scene in Edmonds: Feeding time Posted: July 5, 2022 54 Photographer Ken Pickle reports that bir parents are busy feeding their fledged offspring in his yard. “They are hitting my suet feeder pretty good, and also finding insect larvae in the trees,” he says.
