Scene in Edmonds: Final ‘Reimagining Streets and Neighborhoods’ discussion in Perrinville

The Perrinville neighborhood was the setting Monday night for the final of six neighborhood roundtable discussions for the City of Edmonds Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project.

Five other events have taken place in different neighborhoods over the last few weeks: Five Corners, Downtown, Firdale, Highway 99/Lake Ballinger, and Westgate. These discussions are the second step in this new project, the first was a virtual kickoff meeting held on May 24. You can view the recording of the presentation here.

For more information about the project and to sign up to receive updates, please visit www.edmondswa.gov/redefining-streets-and-public-spaces.