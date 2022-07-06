Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club awards scholarships to local high school students
The Edmonds Lions Club June 22 honored two high school students with scholarships of $1,500 each. The Meadowdale High School scholarship went to Aurysia Ko. Lalia Baldeh was the Edmonds-Woodway High School recipient.
