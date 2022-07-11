Scene in Edmonds: Love is a journey

Photographer Ralph Sanders spotted people setting up this “Marry Me” sculpture for an engagement party at the Edmonds Yacht Club.
At the Edmonds Waterfront Center, he found an older couple — him sleeping and her next to him, reading.
“This struck me as an example of the journey of marriage, from the first steps to further down the path, supporting and caring for each other,” he said.
