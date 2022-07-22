Scene in Edmonds: Pig found

Sometimes doing a good deed will earn you $20 — and a chance to win $1,000.

Edmonds Rotary Club member Brian Albright was walking his dog Kiko in Edmonds when he found a pig containing $20 — part of Peoples Bank’s “Pigs in Pictures” annual piggy bank treasure hunt.

Nearly 500 pigs, each containing $20, are hidden throughout the bank’s footprint in Chelan, Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties from July 18 to Aug. 1. People who find the pigs are encouraged to spend the money at their favorite local business. Uploading a picture with the pig at www.peoplesbank-wa.com/pigs also earns finders a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize.