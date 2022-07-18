Scene in Edmonds: Shakespeare comes to City Park

Posted: July 17, 2022 32

Seattle Shakespeare Company with Wooden O Productions presented an adaption of Shakespear’s “Cymbeline” in Edmonds City Park as a part of the 2022 City of Edmonds summer concert series.

Introduction by Wooden O production team members and welcoming remarks by Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen.
Members of the crowd enjoy the show.
Scenes from the play.

Taking a bow to the applause.

— Photos by Doug Parrott

