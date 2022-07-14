Scene in Edmonds: Spotted at low tide Posted: July 13, 2022 30 Among the sights photographer Kevin O’Keeffe captured at low tide Wednesday: A skate fish A colony of sea stars and a sea cucumber. A gull keeping watch over beach-goers.
