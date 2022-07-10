Scene in Edmonds: Starfish, crabs and clouds

While photographer Julia Wiese was walking on the docks at the Port of Edmonds during low tide Saturday, she noticed several starfish. The one in this photo happened to have a crab nearby:
Then as she walked on K dock, she noticed a tiny crab (about 3 inches) hanging there:
Here are wispy clouds forming from the west, also seen during her walk:
