Scene in Edmonds: Sunny Monday 24 mins ago 10 Mount Baker as viewed through boats moored at the Port of Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The Olympic Mountains on display. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Low tide, with ferry and mountains. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
