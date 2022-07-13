Scene in Edmonds: Uptown Market opens on picture-perfect summer afternoon

The City of Edmonds’ Uptown Market launched its 2022 season on Tuesday evening, bringing the farmers market experience directly to those living in the Highway 99 neighborhood.

Located on 238th Street Southwest north of Safeway, the event featured a range of vendors selling everything from jewelry to sides of beef to produce to arts and crafts. Live music was provided by local band Lazuli Shoals, that kept up a steady beat of danceable tunes.

Sponsored by the City of Edmonds, the Uptown Market will run on five more Tuesday evenings this summer: July 19 and 26 and Aug. 9, 16 and 23 between 4-8 p.m.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel