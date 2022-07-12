Scene in Edmonds: Yacht support

Early Monday morning, photographer Julia Wiese noticed this unusual-looking vessel sailing past Edmonds. “According to Marinetraffic.com, this is a supply vessel called Hodor. It was built in 2019 and is 66 meters in length by 14 meters wide,” Wiese said. “It was traveling with the Super Yacht Lonian, which passed before I noticed this ship. I did locate Lonian on marinetraffic as well.”

According to this CTVnews.com story, both vessels — which passed by Vancouver Island later Monday — are owned by billionaire brothers who made the bulk of their fortunes as owners of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The Lonian “can accommodate 12 guests, 27 crew and a helicopter of its own, while the catamaran-style support ship acts as a kind of floating garage, carrying speedboats, jet skis, motorcycles and ATVs,” the report said.