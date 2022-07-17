Second 2022 Uptown Evening Market Tuesday, July 19

The second Uptown Evening Market is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 from 4-8 p.m. The market is located behind the Edmonds Safeway on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.

A variety of vendors, from farmers with fresh produce and flowers to local artisans, will be on hand and family bluegrass band 100 Huckleberry’s will perform.

The remaining Uptown Evening Markets are July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.

Vendors interested in participating in the market should contact Valerie Claypool at 206-335-9665 or 247eventsnw@gmail.com for application information.