Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 induction class

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Committee on Wednesday announced its 2022 Induction Class, which includes four athletes, two coaches, two sports contributors, and one team.

The four athletes being inducted are:

Bianca Rowland, Volleyball

Rowland, of Lynnwood, attended King’s High School, where she was a three-time letter winner in volleyball, was a team captain and was the MVP of the team twice. While at King’s, she earned two All-State selections and an All-State Tournament berth and participated in the U.S. Junior Olympics. She later attended the University of Washington, where she was named to the AVCA All American second team and third team All American by Volleyball Magazine, as well as to the All-Pacific Region team and AVCA Pacific Region team. Known for being a UW Defensive Player of the Week and Student Athlete of the Week, she finished her career second in UW history for a .387 attack percentage and second overall in the Pac 12 for blocks per set and seventh in the NCAA. Rowland played professionally following college in Germany, Switzerland and France. She also played for the Florida Wave in the USA Premier Volleyball League.

Carol Quarterman-Kummerle, Swimming

Quarterman-Kummerle, a swimmer since the age 5, graduated from Cascade High School. While there, she was the first female freshman to qualify for Wesco and captured first place on the first district championship team. At state, she swam in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. After graduation, she swam for Pacific Lutheran University and was a member of the Northwest Conference Championships Team. Her accolades include 25 Northwest Conference titles. In 1986, she was an individual NAIA 200 Backstroke Champion, and a member of the national championship relay team in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay and the 400 medley. At the national championship meet, she finished in the top six in 27 out of 28 events. As a co-winner of the PLU Senior Athlete Award, Quarterman-Kummerle was inducted into the Hall of Fame for PLU in 1986.

Darrel Storkson, Bowling

A decorated junior golfer, Darrell Storkson graduated in 1961 from Everett High School, where he led the Seagulls golf team to back-to-back state titles. Ironically, it was not golf but rather the sport of bowling where Storkson made his mark. He went on to become a hailed professional bowler, joining the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) at age 27. Storkson came into his own on the PBA Senior Tour, where over a 12-year period he won the prestigious 1999 Senior Masters and in 2001 finished in second place at 56 years old. Storkson was named by the Daily Herald as one of the Top 50 Athletes from Snohomish County, inducted into the Washington State U.S. Bowling Congress Hall of Fame and inducted into the Snohomish County U.S. Bowling Congress Hall of Fame. For 48 years — from 1969 to 2017 — Storkson and his wife Marjorie owned and operated the landmark Evergreen Bowling Lanes.

Grady Sizemore, Baseball

Sizemore, an outstanding three-sport athlete, graduated from Cascade High School. In high school, Grady was First Team All-Conference and First Team All Area in football, basketball and baseball. In 2000, he was The Seattle Times Baseball Player of the Year and The Herald’s Man of the Year in Sports. Sizemore was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 2000 and made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians in July 2004. In 2005, he finished the season batting .289 with 22 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. Notable awards and honors during his Major League Baseball (MLB) career are a three-time selection for the MLB All-Star team, a two-time American League Golden Glove Award winner and an American League Silver Slugger Award.

The two coaches being inducted are:

Enoch Bagshaw, Football Coach

Bagshaw was the head coach at Everett High School from 1909-1920, when he led the team to two unofficial high school national championships in 1919 and 1920. The 1920 team had nine consecutive wins, defeating Ohio Tech, Utah and Southern California with a cumulative score of 432-27. He went on to coach the UW Husky football team, taking them to the Rose Bowl twice, one of which was their first appearance. As a UW grad, Bagshaw played end, quarterback and halfback for the Huskies and was the first of two who became five-year lettermen. He was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 1980.

Ernie Goshorn, Cross Country and Track Coach

Goshorn was a successful cross country and track coach, producing champions at a Terrace Middle School, Lynnwood High School, Lake Stevens High School and Jackson High School. While at Lynnwood High School, his team captured five state champion titles. Five of his individual Lynnwood athletes also won state titles during his tenure. For these results, he was awarded Cross Country Coach of the Year. At both Lake Stevens High School and Jackson High School, he continued his winning record, coaching three additional athletes to individual state titles.

The two sports contributors being inducted are:

Jim Carter, Football Official

Jim Carter has been a youth football official for 51 years in Snohomish County. He officiated six state championships and many state semifinals, conference and league championships as well as 10 all star games. Carter has received numerous awards from the Washington Official Association, including twice being named Official of the Year, along with the Tom Cross Award and the Meritorious Service Award. He has also been an 18-year board member and vice president of the organization. Jim also served as a charter member the Snohomish County Football Officials Association which provided more than $250k in scholarships for local youth under his leadership. He is a multi-time winner of the Hopkins-Quake Award for the organization and is well known for his contributions to the sport and community.

Robert Polk, Athletic Director

As the director of athletics for Everett Public Schools, Robert Polk was recognized as a leader, holding offices in many organizations such as the Snohomish County Basketball Officials Association, Northwest District One, and the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrations Association (WSSAAA). He also served on a variety of committees for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA). His accolades include being named District One Athletic Director of the Year (2014) and WSSAAA Athletic Director of the Year (2015). Polk was also awarded the NAIAA Award of Merit in 2015. His work for the Western Athletic Conference included managing the scheduling of all sports for the 21-school league. Much of his work serves as the blueprint for these organizations today. Polk died in April 2021, leaving a legacy for his outstanding performance across the region that is still impactful today.

The team being inducted is:

Arlington High School 1982 Girls Basketball Team

The 1982 Arlington High School Girls Basketball team finished the season with a victory at the AA State Championships after almost failing to qualify. With a record of 12-6 in the league, the team had to win a playoff to qualify them for the district tournament, and the team did so by beating both Woodway and Lake Stevens. Arlington followed with four additional wins to finish second in the district. Now qualified for regionals, the team defeated Anacortes to enter the state tournament. At the state event, Arlington beat the undefeated Olympia, led by center Brenda Souther, who had 18 points and four blocked shots in the first half.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame will honor the 2022 Induction Class at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The banquet begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner and awards program starting at 6 p.m. Memorabilia display cases and wall mural will be available to view during the social hour.

The banquet tickets are $80 per person or $750 for a table of 10 people. Tickets for the Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet may be purchased online at www.auctria.events/2022SportsHallofFameBanquet.