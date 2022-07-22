Sound Transit inviting public comment on Transit Development Plan

Sound Transit is seeking public comment on its proposed Transit Development Plan. People can view the plan and leave comment through Aug. 4 at www.soundtransit.org/tdp.

Sound Transit is required by state law to prepare a six-year transit development plan and annual report, as well as conduct a public hearing. This plan consists of Sound Transit’s proposed program to meet state and local priorities for Sound Transit’s existing transportation services, including capital improvements under Sound Move, Sound Transit 2 approved by voters in November 2008, Sound Transit 3 approved by voters in November 2016, operating changes to the existing system, and how Sound Transit will fund existing program needs over the next six years.

In addition to leaving comment on the website, people are invited to attend a public hearing in person or virtually on August 4 at 9 a.m.

For those attending in person, the hearing will be held in the Ruth Fisher Board Room in Union Station located at 401 S. Jackson Street. Doors will be unlocked 30 minutes prior to the meeting.

You can attend virtually here. If a password is not already entered, use the following password: Agency.

For more information, visit the Transit Development Plan webpage.