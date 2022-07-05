Sound Transit schedules overnight work on SR 104 interchange through July 26

Sound Transit’s contractor was scheduled to begin work July 5 at the State Route 104 interchange in Shoreline to remove bridge formwork, installing the bridge overhead drainage system, and paint work for the Lynnwood Link light rail project.

This work will require nightly closures of the off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 and the on-ramp from eastbound SR 104 through July 26. It is weather-dependent, with two contingency dates of July 27 and July 28. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. Detours will be provided (see map).

The work will take place from Tuesday, July 5 through Tuesday, July 26, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., excluding Friday-Sunday. If delays occur, the work will be completed on July 27-28.