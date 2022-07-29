South County Fire sponsoring free kids camps

South County Fire is hosting three free Kids Fire Camps in August with fun safety activities for the whole family.
Kids ages 3 and up can participate in a firefighter challenge obstacle course, relay races and tours of the fire engine and medic unit.
To participate, drop by one of the following camps (no registration required):
Brier Fire Camp
Aug. 4, 3-4:30 p.m., at Brier Park, 2903 228th St. SW.
This camp also includes a bike rodeo – bring a scooter or bicycle and a helmet to participate.
Lynnwood Fire Camp
Aug. 11 and Aug. 18., 6 p.m., at Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas in the Park).
For those who can’t attend a camp in person, South County Fire offers Kids Online Fire Camp activities to do at home.
Visit South County Fire’s website to learn more about in-person and online Kids Fire Camp.
South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.
