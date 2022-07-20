Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Dungeness Crab Louie

4 hours ago 56
Yum, yum seafood lovers — meet up at Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday through Saturday this week for a Fresh Dungeness Crab Louie with Scotty’s special 1000 Island Dressing.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME