Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Dungeness Crab Louie

Yum, yum seafood lovers — meet up at Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday through Saturday this week for a Fresh Dungeness Crab Louie with Scotty’s special 1000 Island Dressing.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
