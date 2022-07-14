Sponsor spotlight: Six sale pieces you need from Cline Jewelers’ 42nd Anniversary Sale

Cline Jewelers has been a part of our community for 42 years, and we think that is cause for celebration!

“We’re very pleased to be having our Anniversary Sale,” said owner Andy Cline. “We want to celebrate our business with the folks that keep us in business. The pieces we’ve selected for our sale event are extremely versatile. Whether you’re looking for birthday gift ideas, anniversary gift for her, ‘push’ presents or even ‘because I love you’ presents, we’ve got it all!”

Cline and his team will have 42 special pieces on sale at a 42% markdown now through July 30th. Just in time for that next birthday gift, anniversary gift, or even a just because gift to yourself. Keep reading for six amazing deals you won’t want to miss!

Nothing Says “Happy Birthday” Like New Jewelry!

Marilyn said it best…Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

On the top of our list of birthday gifts for her are these dazzling Cline Ruby Diamond Earrings. Originally priced at $1,950, they are now on sale for $1,131 but we have a hunch that they will be one of the first pieces to sell! We love this as a gift idea because the combination of rubies and diamonds makes for a classic look that fits any wardrobe.

Something to Remind Her Of You

We couldn’t be more excited to see that this Cline 14k Rose Gold Moon Shaped Pendant made this sale! Originally priced at $399, this versatile rose gold beauty is now only $231. It’s unbeatable price and undeniable beauty is why we simply couldn’t leave this piece off the list!

Celebrate Your Love With These Anniversary Gift Ideas

Garnet and Diamond

This Cline Custom pyrope almandine garnet and diamond pendant would make for a stunning anniversary gift for her. This stunning pendant was $2,395 but is now $1,389, an irresistible deal that we know will bring a smile to your partner’s face. We love this piece because it’s perfect for the partner who wants something that is both radiant and practical!

Make a Statement

This Cline Estate Nephrite Jade Ring is one of our favorite finds! This is the perfect anniversary gift for a unique bride. The ring is a one-of-a-kind estate ring has an abundance of character to and is on sale for $435!

Treat Yourself, You Deserve It

If you were looking for a sign to get yourself a new pair of earrings, this is your sign! Paperclip jewelry is making a strong comeback and we’re here for it; we welcome these beauties with open arms to our list of must have sale items. The Cline 14k Paperclip Earrings were originally $425, now only $247 during this Anniversary Sale.

Because You’re One Of A Kind

Last but certainly not least, we are obsessed with this Peridot and Diamond Pendant! As if this necklace couldn’t be any more to die for, it was originally priced at $1,250 but retails at $725 during Cline’s 42nd Anniversary Sale!

And there you have it. Our six must-have items from the Cline Anniversary Sale. Before you get your heart set on one of these pieces, be sure to check out Cline’s full collection of sale items in-store or visit them online at clinejewelers.com now through July 30th.

Need a bit more assistance picking out a gift? Cline’s jewelry experts are here to help! Be sure to book an appointment with a certified jewelry specialists so that they can provide you with the personal attention you deserve and get you one step closer to finding that perfect present.

We’ll see you soon at Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds!