St. Alban’s Church extends cooling center through Friday 

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds has extended the cooling center open in its parish hall through Friday, July 29.

In response to the hot weather in South Snohomish County this week, St. Alban’s since Tuesday has been providing a temporary cooling center for those wishing to get away from the heat.

The church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds’ Five Corners intersection, will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

The cooling center is open to all regardless of vaccination status, but other protocols will be followed (masks, hand washing, and social distancing) as much as feasible and practical.

Church representatives and volunteers will be on hand to welcome guests. Drinks and some light snacks will be offered as well.