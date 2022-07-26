St. Alban’s Church to open cooling center this week

In response to the hot weather forecasted for South Snohomish County this week, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds has announced that it will open its parish hall to provide a temporary cooling center for those wishing to get away from the heat.

The church, located at 21405 82nd Place West near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 26-28, from noon until 5 p.m.

The cooling center will be open to all regardless of vaccination status, but other protocols will be followed (masks, hand washing and social distancing) as much as feasible and practical.

Church representatives and volunteers will be on hand to welcome guests. Drinks and some light snacks will be offered as well.