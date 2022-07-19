State Little League tournament at Lynndale Park this week

It’s batter up as the kids of summer play this week in the Washington Little League state tournament for 12-year-old majors at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park. The field is home to Pacific Little League, which includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, although Pacific isn’t playing in this particular tournament.
Game 11 Monday afternoon pitted Walla Walla Valley against Bainbridge Island, with fans filling the stands to watch the contest. The full bracketed schedule for the 13-team field is available here.
Lynndale Park is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
— Photos by Larry Vogel
