State Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal collision on I-5 near 145th St

Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking witnesses to a collision that took the life of an 81-year-old man on Interstate 5 near 145th Street on July 4.
The patrol was called to the scene around 11 a.m. July 4. When troopers arrived, they observed a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro in the right lane on its top. According to witnesses, the F-350 was traveling northbound on I-5 in the left lane then made an erratic lane change and struck the Kia, causing it to go out of control and roll.
The driver of the F-350 fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by witnesses and subsequently arrested by troopers after they observed signs of impairment, the state patrol said.
The 71-year old female driver of the Kia and her 81-year-old male passenger were critically injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center, where the passenger died from his injuries.
The driver of the F-350 was transported to Northwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are submitting charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit and run and DUI
Anyone with information about the incident or who observed the F-350 prior to the collision is asked to contact Detective Hake at Russ Haake@wsp.wa.gov.
