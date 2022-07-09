Summer harvests at their best at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

This Saturday, July 9, we are thrilled to welcome back one of our longtime farmers back to the market. Due to the cool spring, Gypsy Rows Farm is arriving later than usual to the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, but this Saturday, the School Bus will be back with plenty of lush row-crop vegetables. You will find the School Bus in their usual spot at the base of Bell Street behind Centennial Plaza.

Frog Song Farm will also return in their usual location at the top of Bell Street, across from The Cottage Bakery. There you will find a wide variety of peas, which are at their peak now, freshly harvested morel mushrooms, delicious potatoes and carrots. In addition to these two farms, Alvarez Organics will have freshly picked organic vegetables from their farm in Mabton.

If you joined us last week, you know that cherries have also finally arrived at the market. You can choose which variety you like from Collins Family Orchards, Martin Family Orchards or Rest Awhile Fruit. When you visit their booths, you may even find some early apriums or apricots. Raspberries are also finally ripening in the fields, along with strawberries, tayberries and maybe even some loganberries. Come early for the best selection from both Hayton Berries and Our Family Farm.

We are also thrilled to welcome back Foggy Hog Farm, who will be with us once a month through the rest of the season. Check out the selection of pork that Sean brings with him at their booth on Bell Street across from Collins Family Orchards.

Join us for a day of shopping local, picking up your groceries for the week, or something special for you or a friend. And of course, don’t forget a bouquet or two to enjoy through the week.

See you at the market this Saturday, open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager