Sunday’s Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour sold out

Tickets for the 2022 Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour are completely sold out for the second time in the event’s 26-year history.

For those who have purchased tickets for the Sunday, July 17 event, the will-call ticket area is at Salish Crossing, 190 Sunset Ave. S., starting at 10 a.m. There will be no tickets available for sale on the day of the tour.

“We are excited to have our garden tour guests visit our beautiful and diverse gardens this year,” said Patty Fleming, garden tour chair. “We are sure they will be inspired by what they experience.” The tour limits the number of tickets so that there is room to see and enjoy the garden spaces and time to talk to the garden hosts and tour volunteers about specific plants and designs.

