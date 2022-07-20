Temporary memorial at Veteran’s Plaza for Kristiana Johnson; plans for permanent recognition underway

A temporary memorial for Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, who died earlier this week, has been set up at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza at 5th and Bell outside the city’s public safety building and council chambers. The community is invited to share their thoughts, memories and history with Kristiana Johnson by leaving notes or adding a comment in a memory book.

A more lasting memorial to the councilmember is in the works. Contributions by check should be made payable to “City of Edmonds” with the memo line clearly noted “Kristiana Johnson Memorial Fund” and directed to Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds WA 98020.