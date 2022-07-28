Thanks to city employees, injured hawk rescued and returned to wild

An injured Cooper’s hawk spotted on the roof of the City of Edmonds Public Safety building was rescued, rehabilitated and is now back in its natural habitat, thanks to the quick work of city court and police employees.

Edmonds Animal Control Officer Andrea Scinkovec said that on July 15, a court employee told her there was a possible injured hawk on the roof — with crows circling it. The bird was above the entrance to the downtown Edmonds public safety building, home to both the police department and municipal court.

One of the police department’s drone operators was available and an officer deployed a drone “to see if we could locate the hawk on the roof before maintenance arrived with a ladder,” Scinkovec said. The maintenance employee was able to spot the hawk and the bird returned to the ground. where Scinkovec was able to capture it and transport it to the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood for treatment.

The wildlife center, which identified the bird as a Cooper’s hawk, was able to successfully rehabilitate the hawk and released it on July 24, Scinkovec added.