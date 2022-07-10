Uptown evening markets scheduled for six Tuesdays, starting July 12

The community evening market that launched in the Highway 99 neighborhood last summer is returning for six Tuesdays, beginning July 12.

The Uptown Evening Market sponsored by the City of Edmonds will run from 4-8 p.m. on July 12, 19 and 26 and Aug. 9, 16 and 23. The location is just north of Safeway, on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.

A variety of vendors will be selling items, including produce and locally made crafts. Live musical entertainment and food vendors will be present, with free parking available at Edmonds Lutheran Church.

Musical entertainment on July 12th will be from local folk-rock band, Lazuli Shoals. The July 19 market features local bluegrass band 100 Huckleberry’s.

If you are a vendor interested in participating in the market, contact Valerie Claypool at 206-335-9665 or 247eventsnw@gmail.com for application information.