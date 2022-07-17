‘Walk Back in Time’ cemetery tour July 21 to celebrate Edmonds history  

The public is invited to attend the 32nd annual “Walk Back in Time” event from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at the Edmonds Cemetery and Columbarium, 820 15th St. S.W. in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood.

Members of the Edmonds Cemetery Board will walk attendees through the cemetery, highlighting select gravesites of Edmonds early settlers that tell stories from the city’s past.

Attendees are invited to bring their own stories and family history to share, too, along with water and a chair for sitting. The event is free, with drop-in attendance.